Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers noted that domestic production of Amphotericin B has already gone up five folds
The central government on Friday said India has reported a total of 27,142 active cases of black fungus/Mucormycosis so far. The Centre said if the number rises, the country is prepared to increase the availability of Amphotericin B and other drugs used in the treatment of the disease.
"On June 16, 2021, active cases of Mucormycosis were 27,142. Even in the future, if cases of Black fungus increases , India is prepared to have more than sufficient availability of Amphotericin B and other drugs which are required to treat patients of Mucormycosis," Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet.