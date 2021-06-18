{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The central government on Friday said India has reported a total of 27,142 active cases of black fungus/Mucormycosis so far. The Centre said if the number rises, the country is prepared to increase the availability of Amphotericin B and other drugs used in the treatment of the disease.

The Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers noted that domestic production of Amphotericin B has already gone up five folds so far.

"Domestic production of Liposomal Amphotericin B was just 62,000 vials in April, 2021 and now it is expected to cross 3.75 lakh vials in June, 2021," Mandaviya said.

While increasing the domestic production, the government has also placed an order to import 9,05,000 Liposomal Amphotericin B vials, he added.

"India is leaving no stone unturned to boost the availability of Amphotericin B drugs in the country," Mandaviya noted.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals has allocated total 7,28,045 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B to all the states and central institutions till June 17, 2021, he added.

Amphotericin B is used for the treatment of Mucormycosis.

