India reported 3,205 new covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 637 more than the previous count. On Tuesday, the country reported 2,568 new infections.

The total prevalence of active cases is around 19,509, the union health ministry said on Tuesday.

“About 3,205 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours which has also decreased the trajectory of active cases to 19,509," the ministry said.

Delhi (5986), Haryana (2594), Uttar Pradesh (1687), Kerala (2744), Karnataka (1815), Maharashtra (1027) recorded the maximum number of active cases as compared with the other states.

As many as 2,802 people recovered from covid cases in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recovered cases to 4,25,44,689

The country has conducted more than 83.89 Crore (83,89,55,577) tests to detect the virus so far. At least 3,27,327 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

More than 189.48 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive which started on 16 January last year, the ministry said.

“Over 2.95 Crore (2,95,09,889) adolescents in the age group of 12-14 years have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, COVID-19 2,86,91,762 precaution doses have been administered to eligible individuals which includes healthcare workers, frontline workers, elderly above 60 years of age and population group from 18-59 years of age," said the ministry.