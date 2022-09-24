India logs over 4,900 new covid cases in a day

India logs over 4,900 new covid cases in a day1 min read . 01:16 PM IST
The country’s active caseload has declined to 44,436, while total number of covid cases has touched 4.45 crore so far.
India reported around 4,912 new covid cases and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data stated on Saturday.
The country’s active caseload has declined to 44,436, while total number of covid cases has touched 4.45 crore so far. India has recorded 52,8487 fatalities so far.
While Assam has reported 2,766 active caseload, Gujarat has contributed 1,023 active cases. Karnataka has reported 3,061 active cases while Kerala has 14,644 active cases. Maharashtra has 3,779 active cases, Odisha 1,249 cases, Rajasthan with 826 cases, Tamil Nadu has 5,297 active cases; Uttarakhand 1,055 cases, West Bengal has 2,835 active cases so far.
The daily positivity rate has been reported at 1.62%, while the weekly positivity rate is 1.69%.
In the last 24 hours, more than 5,719 patients have recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 4,39,90,414 people have recovered from the disease.
The country has conducted over 89.33 crore covid tests till date, whereas 3,03,888 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 217.41 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states/UTs to do surveillance of incoming international travellers as a part of revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19.
