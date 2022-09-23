New Delhi: India reported around 5,383 new covid cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health ministry data stated on Friday.

The country’s active caseload has declined to 45,281, while total number of covid cases is more than 4.45 crore with 5,28,449 fatalities so far.

While Assam reported 2727 active caseload, Gujarat has contributed 1049 active cases. Karnataka has reported 3194 active cases while Kerala has 15203 active cases. Maharashtra has 3857 active cases, Odisha 1252 cases, Rajasthan with 938 cases, Tamil Nadu has 5233 active cases; Uttarakhand 1076 cases, West Bengal has 2665 active cases so far.

The daily positivity rate has been reported at 1.68 % while the weekly positivity rate is 1.70 %.

In the last 24 hours, more than 6,424 patients recovered from covid. Since the onset of covid more than 4,39,84,695 people have recovered from covid.

The country has conducted over 89.30 crore covid tests till date, whereas 3,20,187 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 217.26 crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country so far.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states/UTs to do surveillance of incoming international travelers as a part of revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19.