India logs over 6,000 Covid infections in 24 hrs, active cases cross 28,000 mark2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 10:02 AM IST
- With this, the country's active Covid-19 caseload has gone up to active cases at 28,303, a jump of nearly 2716 cases.
India has reported another jump as the country logged 6,050 Covid cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. This jump comes a day after the country reported 5,300 cases yesterday.
