India has reported another jump as the country logged 6,050 Covid cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. This jump comes a day after the country reported 5,300 cases yesterday.

With this, the country's active Covid-19 caseload has gone up to active cases at 28,303, a jump of nearly 2716 cases.

With the surge in cases, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meet with the health ministers of all states and Union Territories today, news agency ANI reported.

“The Centre has regularly issued guidelines to the States & UTs on Covid19. PM Modi has held a review with all States on this. Today, Health Minister Dr Mandaviya will hold a review meeting with health ministers of States & UTs," MoS Health Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar was quoted by the agency.

With an uptick in the trend of Covid cases, scientists said that XBB.1.16 is the Covid-19 variant responsible for the present surge. However, scientists say that people in India have developed hybrid immunity (due to vaccination and natural infection). Therefore, the present Covid-19 variants will not cause a lot of hospitalization. However, the government has suggested people wear masks in crowded places and complete their vaccination doses if not done yet.

According to the latest INSACOG bulletin, the newly emerged recombinant coronavirus variant XBB.1.16 has been observed in different parts of the country, accounting for 38.2 per cent of the infection till date.

The Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Shelly Oberoi, gave assurance to the public on Wednesday that MCD is ready to handle any Covid-related situation in Delhi. She stated that all MCD hospitals have complete Covid-19 facilities, including reserved beds and oxygen cylinders. In addition, the hospitals are equipped to provide RT-PCR and antigen tests. In Sikkim, the state government issued an advisory asking people to wear face mask in public places in view of surge in COVID-19 cases in the state and in the country.