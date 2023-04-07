India logs over 6,000 Covid infections in 24 hrs, active cases cross 28,000 mark

The Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Shelly Oberoi, gave assurance to the public on Wednesday that MCD is ready to handle any Covid-related situation in Delhi. She stated that all MCD hospitals have complete Covid-19 facilities, including reserved beds and oxygen cylinders. In addition, the hospitals are equipped to provide RT-PCR and antigen tests. In Sikkim, the state government issued an advisory asking people to wear face mask in public places in view of surge in COVID-19 cases in the state and in the country.