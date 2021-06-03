India looking forward to WHO approval for home-grown covid vaccine Covaxin

Through the Vande Bharat Mission, India facilitated the movement of 7 million people and deployed rapid response teams to Kuwait, the Maldives, Mauritius, Comoros, Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti, Eritrea, Vietnam and Cambodia. The foreign ministry has also “acted as the global arm of the government of India’s empowered group, to procure essential raw materials and medical supplies for covid-19, " he said, referring to Indian missions abroad being tasked with securing medical supplies to battle the first and second waves of covid-19. Last year, a total of 91 cargo flights were organized between April and August 2020 to bring in medical supplies, he said.

