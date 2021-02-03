India looks to continue Chabahar port development; industry awaits more clarity

“In our interactions with our government, we were told that Chabahar was out of the ambit of US sanctions. But we were not sure about this because we found it very difficult to understand the fine print. The wording of the sanctions, the different clauses were always open to interpretation. We discussed it with some of our partners in Europe and they too did not have any clarity on some of the issues we raised about insurance for sea cargo," said the person cited above. “Now there is interest from freight forwarding companies and some others. But till we hear that the oil sanctions are lifted, we would prefer caution. That will be the indicator that life is returning to normal," the person said.