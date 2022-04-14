India looks to plug gaps in tea supply after Sri Lanka crisis

Russia, Iraq, Turkey, Iran and Chile are among the top markets for Sri Lankan tea, experts said. India could capture markets in these countries if the Sri Lankan economic crisis deepens further, they said. “We can concentrate on the US, Canada, Iraq, Germany, and China as these are untapped markets and there is tremendous potential. Meanwhile, Turkey could be a new market for Indian tea but the problem is Turkey’s import tariff of 145%. Sri Lanka was able to circumvent it by putting up a packaging plant in Turkey. India does not have such an arrangement," a government official said.

