‘India lost World Cup final because…’: Here's how Assam CM Himanta Sarma blamed Indira Gandhi
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday indicated that India lost the World Cup final against Australia because the match was played on former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.
