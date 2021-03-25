India, Madagascar discuss maritime security and interoperability between navies

The conference was attended by Gen Montrogue Fitz Gerald, Chief of Ankarana Defence Zone, Captain Sam Hieng Twion, Commander of the Antsiranana Naval Base on the Madagascar side. From India, Captain Aftab Ahmed Khan (Senior Officer First Training Squadron) and Commander Akshay Khanna who is the Commanding Officer INS Shardul, took part in the conference. The Chief of Ankarana Defence Zone welcomed the INS Shardul and appreciated the growing relations between the defence forces of two nations. The conference was followed by a visit of Captain Sam Hieng Twion, Naval Base Commander of Antsirana to INS Shardul, the statement said.