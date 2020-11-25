India-made Covaxin shots reach Ahmedabad hospital for phase-3 trials

For the phase-III clinical trials, a consignment of Covaxin, one of the coronavirus vaccine candidates, reached Sola civil hospital in Gujarat on 24 November.

The Sola civil hospital in Ahmedabad is one among the 130 centres across India where the third phase of clinical trials of Covaxin would be conducted, H G Koshia, Commissioner, Gujarat Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) said.

"Covaxin is being developed indigenously by vaccine maker Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," Koshia said while speaking to reporters.

While authorities at the civil hospital remain tight-lipped, Ahmedabad-West MP Kirit Solanki tweeted a photo of "Covaxin trial room" at the hospital.

"Corona's trial vaccine has arrived at Sola Civil. Trial will commence on 1,000 volunteers starting Friday. Sola Civil has formed a team to check the effects of the vaccine. The hospital has also formed one Ethical Committee and a Scientific Committee for supervision of trials," Solanki tweeted.

Phase 3 to check Covaxin's effectiveness to prevent disease

In phase 3, Covaxin's effectiveness to prevent the disease (coronavirus) will be checked, said Dr. E Venkata Rao, Principal investigator of COVAXIN trial at Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar, while adding that out of 1,000 people recruited, the vaccine will be given to 50 per cent of them and placebo to others.

"After the success of the Phase-1 and Phase-2 of this indigenously developed vaccine, it has come into phase-3. Phase-1 was for the safety profile to check whether the vaccine was safe for human beings. In Phase-2 we looked for immunogenicity. Phase-3 is crucial where we will be looking at the vaccine if it is effective enough in preventing the development of the disease," he added.

With agency inputs

