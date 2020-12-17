India-made Covaxin vaccine faces shortage of volunteers in trial participation

"When the clinical trial began, we wanted 100 volunteers and received over 4500 applications. In phase II, we wanted 50 and received 4000 applications. In phase III, now when wanted 1500-2000 participants, we could only recruit about 200 participants as of now. It is happening because people are thinking why to volunteer when a vaccine is coming for everyone soon," Dr Sanjay Rai, Professor of Community Medicine at AIIMS told ANI.