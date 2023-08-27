India made G20 more inclusive during its presidency: PM Modi2 min read 27 Aug 2023, 02:15 PM IST
The prime minister said that his government moved away from the tradition of hosting big G20 events in the national capital and instead welcomed foreign delegates and dignitaries in cities all across the country
New Delhi: India has made G20 a more inclusive forum during its presidency, with the African Union also joining the group on India’s invitation, and thus providing a platform for the voice of Africans to reach the world, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.