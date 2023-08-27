New Delhi: India has made G20 a more inclusive forum during its presidency, with the African Union also joining the group on India’s invitation, and thus providing a platform for the voice of Africans to reach the world, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

Speaking at the 104th episode of Mann Ki Baat, the prime minister's monthly radio outreach programme, Modi termed the Indian presidency of G20 as 'people's presidency'.

He said that the country is fully prepared to host the G20 Leaders Summit in September that will see 40 heads of states and several global organizations make their 'biggest participation ever in the history of the G20 Summit.'

"Among the eleven engagement groups of G20, academia, civil society, youth, women, our parliamentarians, entrepreneurs and people associated with urban administration played an important role," Modi said. “In one way or the other, more than 1.5 crore people are associated with the events being organized across the country regarding this."

The prime minister said that his government moved away from the tradition of hosting big G20 events in the national capital and instead welcomed foreign delegates and dignitaries in cities all across the country.

"Wherever the G20 delegates went, people warmly welcomed them. These delegates were very impressed, seeing the diversity of our country and our vibrant democracy. They also realized that there are so many possibilities in India," he added.

On Saturday, PM Modi met residents of Delhi ahead of the upcoming G20 Leaders Summit scheduled for 9-10 September in the national capital.

He urged residents of Delhi to help make the upcoming G20 Summit a success despite the inconvenience they might have to face.

"Delhi citizens have got more responsibility for G20...there will be so many guests coming...From 5-15th September, there will be a lot of inconveniences, I apologize for that in advance," Modi had said.

“These are our guests...traffic rules will be changed, we will be stopped from going to several places but some things are necessary," he had said.

The Indian G20 presidency’s main focus is to strengthen multilateral development banks to address mounting debt issues among developing economies.

Meanwhile, the priorities of the finance track of the G20 under the Indian presidency are strengthening international finance architecture, financing for global public goods, managing global debt and vulnerabilities, addressing macro economic impact of food and energy security, and financing sustainable and resilient cities of tomorrow.

Speaking on the country's Moon Mission, Modi said that Mission Chandrayaan has become a symbol of the spirit of new India, which wants to ensure victory, and also knows how to win in any situation.

"India and India's Chandrayaan have proved that some suns of resolve rise on the moon," he added.