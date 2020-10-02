Subscribe
Home >News >India >India maintaining global position with maximum covid recoveries: Health Ministry
Migrant workers wait to get their COVID-19 tests done as they return to look for jobs in New Delhi.

India maintaining global position with maximum covid recoveries: Health Ministry

1 min read . 12:30 PM IST Staff Writer

A higher number of daily recoveries and persistently dipping mortality rate across the States/Union Territories are resulting in a lower number of Active Cases on a daily basis

With a high level of recoveries, India is maintaining its global position as the country with the maximum number of recovered COVID-19 patients, said the Ministry of Health on Friday.

"With high levels of recoveries (more than 52L), India is maintaining its global position as the country with the maximum number of Recovered COVID-19 patients. India has crossed a landmark milestone. Active Cases have been sustained below the 10L mark for 10 days in an unbroken chain," Ministry of Health tweeted.

A higher number of daily recoveries and persistently dipping mortality rate across the States/Union Territories are resulting in a lower number of Active Cases on a daily basis, the Health Ministry stated.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally reached 63,94,069 with a spike of 81,484 new cases and 1,095 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Friday.

