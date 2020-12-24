India makes future coal import disclosures mandatory

India makes future coal import disclosures mandatory1 min read . Updated: 24 Dec 2020, 11:21 AM IST
The latest move for greater screening is aimed at pushing economic self-reliance to reduce imports
Govt has made it mandatory for coal importers to disclose future shipments, in a move seen as tightening screening to curb imports to protect domestic producers.
Importers of coking coal, steam coal and bituminous coal would have to gain a permit ahead of deliveries, the commerce and industry ministry said on Wednesday.
Efforts on to locate 602 people who came to Goa from UK, UAE1 min read . 11:40 AM IST
Delhi Traffic update: Avoid these roads due to farmers protest1 min read . 11:03 AM IST
How British scientists tracked down the new covid-19 variant4 min read . 10:51 AM IST
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Christmas card featuring son Archie revealed1 min read . 10:44 AM IST
Also Read | Inside the farmer disquiet at Delhi’s doorstep
"The Coal Import Monitoring System (CIMS) shall require importers to submit advance information in an online system for import of items and obtain an automatic registration number," it said.
India's coal consumption was likely to rise in coming years, but it could vary widely, with 2030 demand seen anywhere between 1.15 billion tonnes and 1.75 billion tonnes.
The latest move for greater screening is aimed at pushing economic self-reliance to reduce imports and increase exports of value-added products by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, officials had told Reuters in September this year.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.