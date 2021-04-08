OPEN APP
New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry today said the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 9 crores. According to the health ministry, cumulatively 9,01,98,673 vaccine doses have been administered through 13,77,304 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. Nearly 30 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Eight states account for 60 per cent of the total doses given so far in the country.

In terms of the number of daily doses administered globally, India stands at the top with an average of 34,30,502 doses administered per day.

As on Day-82 of the vaccination drive (April 7, 2021), 29,79,292 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 26,90,031 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 38,760 sessions for 1st dose and 2,89,261 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine.

"These include 89,68,151 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 54,18,084 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 97,67,538 FLWs (1st dose), 44,11,609 FLWs (2nd dose), 3,63,32,851 1st dose beneficiaries and 11,39,291 2nd dose beneficiaries more than 60 years old and 2,36,94,487 (1st dose) and 4,66,662 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years," according to the statement.

With 1,26,789 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's daily new cases continue to rise.


