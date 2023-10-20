Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lashed out at the Indian government on Friday following the expulsion of more than 40 Canadian diplomats. The development came mere hours after foreign minister Melanie Joly accused New Delhi of violating international laws and prompted a lengthy rebuttal from the MEA. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The Indian government is making it unbelievably difficult for life as usual to continue for millions of people in India and in Canada. And they're doing it by contravening a very basic principle of diplomacy. It's something that has me very concerned for the wellbeing and happiness of millions of Canadians who trace their origins to the Indian subcontinent," Trudeau told reporters during a televised press conference on Friday.

He also contended that the crackdown would hamper travel and trade, and pose difficulties for Indians studying in Canada. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ALSO READ: ‘We reject any attempt to…’: Govt rebuttal as Canada accuses India of violating international rules Ties between the two countries had taken a hit last month after Trudeau claimed there were ‘credible allegations’ linking Indian authorities to the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. New Delhi has dismissed the allegations as ‘absurd’.

As the diplomatic crisis stretches on, Foreign Minister Joly said on Thursday that India has formally conveyed its plan to "unilaterally remove diplomatic immunities for all but 21 Canadian diplomats and dependents in Delhi by tomorrow, October 20." Following the assertion the MEA had issued a rebuttal and insisted that its actions had been in line with international conventions.

“Parity has been sought in the diplomatic representations of our (India) Missions in Ottawa and New Delhi. There is no impact on Canadian diplomatic strength in their Consulates in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chandigarh. The Canadian decision to cease operations of their three consulates in India is unilateral, and not related to the implementation of parity," ANI quoted sources to explain on Friday night. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!