New Delhi: India has made immense progress in securing the health of its citizens and facilities that were rarely found in the country until a few decades ago are now available at divisional level and are of the highest quality, said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday.

Addressing the 2nd International Symposium on Health Technology Assessment (ISHTA), 2023, the vice president said that technology is a game changer for good health. “India has set an example in the world where technology is being used to provide efficient services to the people."

Dhankhar lauded ISHTA’s objective to ensure ‘Availability, Affordability and Accessibility’ of quality healthcare to all. He said that Ayushman Bharat is the world’s largest, highly transparent and impactful mechanism. “It has enabled the creation of health infrastructure and institutions that ease the lives of the fiscally vulnerable."

The vice president added that other initiatives such as Jan Aushadhi Kendras, e-Sanjeevani and Swachh Bharat Mission have also contributed immensely towards securing good health of people at large.

Underlining India’s successful handling of the COVID pandemic, Dhankhar drew attention to India’s Vaccine Maitri initiative. “This is in spirit of India’s age-old ethos of ‘Vasudaiva Kutumbukam’, which sees the world as a family."

He urged all stakeholders and global leaders to come together with the same belief and conviction to help secure a world order of health.

ISHTA-2023 was organised by the Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with World Health Organisation (WHO) and Centre for Global Development.