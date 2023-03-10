India making rapid strides in securing health for all: Vice President1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 05:17 PM IST
Jan Aushadhi Kendras, e-Sanjeevani and Swachh Bharat Mission have also contributed immensely towards securing good health of people at large.
New Delhi: India has made immense progress in securing the health of its citizens and facilities that were rarely found in the country until a few decades ago are now available at divisional level and are of the highest quality, said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday.
