comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 28 2023 15:51:28
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 210 3.96%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.55 0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,644.8 -1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 635.2 -1.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 398.75 -0.34%
Business News/ News / India/  India, Malaysia hold 10th meeting of sub committee on military cooperation
Back

India, Malaysia hold 10th meeting of sub committee on military cooperation

 1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 03:57 PM IST Staff Writer

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the enhanced strategic partnership based on mutual trust and understanding, common interests and shared values of democracy and rule of law, it added.

The enhanced strategic partnership was established during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Malaysia in 2015. (File Photo: AFP)Premium
The enhanced strategic partnership was established during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Malaysia in 2015. (File Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: The 10th meeting of the sub-committee on military cooperation between India and Malaysia was held here on 27 July, the ministry of defence said in a statement.

The Indian delegation was led by Amitabh Prasad, joint secretary (International Cooperation), Ministry of Defence, while the Malaysian side was headed by Maj Gen Dato‘ Khairul Anuar bin Abd Aziz, assistant chief of staff, Defence Operations and Training Division.

During the meeting, the existing defence cooperation between the two countries was reviewed and wide-ranging discussions were held on issues of mutual interest. Both sides explored effective and practical initiatives to further expand the bilateral defence engagements.

“The Indian side highlighted the potential of the Indian defence industry with capacity and capability to cooperate with the Malaysian Armed Forces in its shipbuilding and maintenance plans. Both the co-chairs also deliberated on the possible outcomes for the 12th Malaysia-India Defence Cooperation Committee (MIDCOM) meeting which will be held at the level of Defence Secretary in India in September this year," the ministry said.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the enhanced strategic partnership based on mutual trust and understanding, common interests and shared values of democracy and rule of law, it added.

The enhanced strategic partnership was established during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Malaysia in 2015.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 03:57 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout