India, Malaysia hold 10th meeting of sub committee on military cooperation

New Delhi: The 10th meeting of the sub-committee on military cooperation between India and Malaysia was held here on 27 July, the ministry of defence said in a statement.

The Indian delegation was led by Amitabh Prasad, joint secretary (International Cooperation), Ministry of Defence, while the Malaysian side was headed by Maj Gen Dato‘ Khairul Anuar bin Abd Aziz, assistant chief of staff, Defence Operations and Training Division.

During the meeting, the existing defence cooperation between the two countries was reviewed and wide-ranging discussions were held on issues of mutual interest. Both sides explored effective and practical initiatives to further expand the bilateral defence engagements.

“The Indian side highlighted the potential of the Indian defence industry with capacity and capability to cooperate with the Malaysian Armed Forces in its shipbuilding and maintenance plans. Both the co-chairs also deliberated on the possible outcomes for the 12th Malaysia-India Defence Cooperation Committee (MIDCOM) meeting which will be held at the level of Defence Secretary in India in September this year," the ministry said.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the enhanced strategic partnership based on mutual trust and understanding, common interests and shared values of democracy and rule of law, it added.

The enhanced strategic partnership was established during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Malaysia in 2015.