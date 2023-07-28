India, Malaysia hold 10th meeting of sub committee on military cooperation

India, Malaysia hold 10th meeting of sub committee on military cooperation1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 03:57 PM IST
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to fully implement the enhanced strategic partnership based on mutual trust and understanding, common interests and shared values of democracy and rule of law, it added.
New Delhi: The 10th meeting of the sub-committee on military cooperation between India and Malaysia was held here on 27 July, the ministry of defence said in a statement.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×