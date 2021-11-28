India, Maldives and Sri Lanka hold conclave to enhance maritime security

India has also been increasing its presence in the Indo-Pacific region with partners such as Japan, US and Australia. The four countries together are known as the Quad and have held naval exercises in the Indian Ocean region as part of the Malabar series for two years in a row. The leaders of the four countries have met twice— virtually in March and at an in-person meeting hosted by the US in September. Indian Naval ships have also been conducting coordinated patrols with countries such as Thailand and Indonesia.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}