India Maldives Relations: Mariyam Shiuna, one of three deputy ministers suspended earlier this year, has apologised and clarified that she had no intention to disrespect the Indian tricolour

Mariyam Shiuna, a Maldivian politician suspended earlier this year over “derogatory remarks" on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has on April 8 apologised for a recent post that allegedly showed disrespect towards the Indian national flag. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shiuna, one of three deputy ministers suspended earlier this year, expressed regret over the fresh controversy and clarified that she did not intend to disrespect India or its national flag.

"I would like to address a recent social media post of mine that has garnered attention and criticism. I extend my sincerest apologies for any confusion or offence caused by the content of my recent post. It was brought to my attention that the image used in my response to the Maldivian opposition party MDP bore a resemblance to the Indian flag. I want to make it clear that this was entirely unintentional, and I sincerely regret any misunderstanding it may have caused," she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Maldives deeply value its relationship and, the mutual respect we share with India. In future I will be more vigilant in verifying the content I share to prevent such oversights," Shiuna added.

What Was The Deleted Post? Shiuna is a deputy minister, belonging to Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's ruling People's National Congress (PMC) party.

In the now-deleted post, Shiuna targeted the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) by replacing its logo with a picture resembling the Ashok Chakra, which appears on the Indian flag's white middle band. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The MDP is heading towards a big slip. The people of Maldives do not want to fall and slip with them," the post read.

The Maldives government had in January 2024 suspended three ministers — Shiuna, Malsha and Hassan Zihan for their remarks on Modi following his visit to India's Lakshadweep islands.

The post by Shiuna, who was the Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts, featured pictures of Modi from his visit to Lakshadweep and referred to the Indian prime minister as a ‘clown’ and a ‘puppet of Israel’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since being elected, Muizzu has taken several steps to strengthen relations with China and is viewed as pro-China — a departure from previous government heads. Notably, the archipelago nation is set to hold parliamentary elections on April 21, adding further significance to the ongoing political discourse.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!