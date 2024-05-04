India, Maldives review replacement of military personnel from Island by May 10
India and Maldives on Friday held the fourth round of bilateral High-Level Core Group meetings in which they reviewed the replacement of Indian military personnel from the Island nation by May 10. Mohamed Muizzu-led Maldives government had set May 10 as the deadline for the withdrawal of the Indian military personnel from his country.