NEW DELHI: India’s eight infrastructure sectors contracted 6.5% in March after touching an 11-month high in February as India imposed a nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of covid-19 pandemic.

Data released by the industry department on Thursday showed crude oil sector contracted 5.5%, natural gas 15.2%, refinery products 0.5%, fertilisers 11.9%, steel 13%, cement 24.7% and electricity 7.2% during the month. Coal was the only sector that grew 4%.

The eight core industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

Most forecasters have sharply cut their growth projections for India both for FY20 and FY21. Swiss bank DBS on Wednesday slashed its GDP growth projection for FY20 to 4.1% from 4.5% earlier. It now expects India’s economy to contract in FY21 by 0.4% from its earlier estimate of 2.5% growth. The Swiss Bank cautioned that if mobility restrictions as part of the ongoing lockdown, which began on 25 March, largely stay in place until end-June and economic activity returns to normal by end-August, the country’s economy could contract 3.1% in FY21.

Rating agency Crisil Ltd on Thursday said the lockdown could lead to permanent loss of real GDP of around 4% in FY21 and government’s fiscal policy needs to be flexible and responsive to limit the damage. “Government should top up welfare measures to address household income disruptions of the vulnerable in cash and kind. It should also provide more support to businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises via direct support and guarantees," the report added.

The home ministry on Wednesday said it will soon announce guidelines for a staggered exit from the 40-day-long lockdown starting 4 May, setting the stage for a revival in economic activity that has ground to a standstill since last month.

The government is expected to initially ease curbs in green zones, or districts that have not reported coronavirus cases in 28 days. It has already allowed partial resumption of agricultural, industrial and manufacturing operations across the country on 15 April. It also allowed all stranded persons, including migrant workers, across the country to move back to their home states after clearing a health check.

