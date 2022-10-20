India marching towards healthy future with investments in health infra: Minister

New Delhi: Union minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said India was advancing towards a healthy and prosperous future through investments in health infrastructure.
The minister inaugurated multiple health infrastructure projects in Ahmednagar. The projects include three primary health care centres in Ahmednagar, Dr. Vikhe Patil Cancer Centre and Dr. Vikhe Patil Nuclear Medicine Centre.
Addressing the event, Mandaviya said, “The government has linked health with development, as only a healthy citizenry can contribute towards national development. The focus needs to be on wellness as well as treatment. We must look to ensure that our people do not fall sick in the first place. This is why the government has been focusing on Health and Wellness Centres".
“The Government is not only building more medical facilities but also increasing the number of medical colleges and the number of MBBS seats. By the time the nation’s youth graduate from Medical Colleges, the country will have transformed into a hub of medical tourism, providing treatment to patients from all over the world. The cornerstone of India’s world view has been to seek the welfare of all."
He said three out of every 10 scientists and research scholars around the globe are Indian. “The government’s research policy is to encourage and support talented youth who wish to pursue innovative research projects regardless of whether they are from a private institution or a public one. India aims to be leader in innovation and research."
Mandaviya also inaugurated the construction of the main building & staff quarters of the Ralegan Siddhi Primary Health Care Centre (PHC). The PHC complex will be built at a projected cost of Rs.702 lakhs.
The health minister also initiated the construction of the main building and staff quarters of the PHC in Kharda, which is being built at a projected cost of ₹560 lakh and the main building of the PHC in Padhegaon, at a projected cost of over ₹214 lakh.
