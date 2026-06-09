Govt plans higher margins, longer credit to make Jan Aushadhi Kendras attractive

New Delhi: The government is working on a plan to make business operations at Jan Aushadhi Kendras self-sustaining and attractive for the retailers to maintain a full inventory of medicines and consumables.
As part of the plan, the government aims to boost product margins gradually to up to 50% for retailers operating these pharmacies, set up under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) to sell affordable, high-quality generic drugs, according to two government official and a document reviewed by Mint.
To support the retailers, steps are being considered to alter the baseline retail incentive structure, increase product margins, and absorb the losses of expired inventory. Also, instead of a 45-day credit period, these shops can be given 75-day credit periods to reduce their working capital requirements.