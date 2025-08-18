India Maritime Week 2025 to see ministerial delegations from 7 partner countries

Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) The India Maritime Week (IMW), 2025, scheduled to be held in the financial capital from October 27, will host ministerial delegations from seven partner countries, a government official said on Monday.

Advertisement

India has identified seven partner countries for the five-day global event which is likely to witness participation from around 1 lakh delegates from over 100 countries, said Rajesh Asati, Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

The partner countries include Denmark, the UAE, South Korea, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway and Singapore, he said.

The IMW 2025 will also include the annual Global Maritime India Summit.

"We have already identified our partner countries. So we have these seven partner countries with us. We are working jointly. We are going to have some ministerial delegations from these. And most probably there are ministerial delegations from more than 20 countries already finalized," Asati said here at a roadshow on the upcoming event.

Advertisement

The official said that the government has already collaborated with its other partners and "along with industry partners, we have institutional partners, media and knowledge partners, among others".

"We have other countries also, which we have not mentioned as a partner.

"But we are getting good industry participation from countries like Germany, France, Saudi, Qatar. Apart from that, we may have (participation) from the USA, Australia. So, all these countries are going to send their big ministerial as well as industrial delegations," he added.

"And this time we are targeting more than 100 countries, with a participation of around 1 lakh delegates, 500 exhibitors, ₹10 lakh crores of investment opportunities, 10 plus events and 200 plus global speakers," Asati stated.

Advertisement

The ministry has partners not only for the IMW 2025 but also for all thematic events, even sessions for each of the events, which will be hosted at multiple venues in the city, he said.