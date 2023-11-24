New Delhi: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday informed the Supreme Court that it does not require an extension to finalize its inquiry into allegations against the Adani Group, according to a report by ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, solicitor general Tushar Mehta said that the Sebi's probe relating to the Hindenburg report was nearing completion, with 22 of 24 cases already concluded.

This development follows an earlier plea for contempt proceedings against the markets regulator, alleging failure to conclude its investigation within the Supreme Court's stipulated deadline, as reported by LiveLaw.

The court had asked Sebi to report its findings by 14 August following a public interest litigation (PIL), citing concerns over the Adani Group's alleged stock manipulation, as outlined in a report by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project.

The Adani Group has consistently denied the allegations, originally brought forth in January by Hindenburg Research.

What is Adani-Hindenburg row? In January, US-based short-selling company Hindenburg Research released a report alleging that the Adani group engaged in stock manipulation and other fraudulent activities to artificially boost its stock price.

The Adani group refuted these allegations, dismissing the report as an effort by foreign entities to damage India's reputation.

The release of the report triggered widespread controversy in the political landscape, with questions emerging about the association between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani. This uproar prompted a response from activists and political figures who filed numerous PILs in the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies)

