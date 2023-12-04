‘India markets similar to those in France’
Bénédicte Epinay, CEO of Comité Colbert, France’s official luxury association representing about 95 of the world’s top luxury brands, said bureaucracy, high customs duties, and a lack of luxury infrastructure are major obstacles that are coming in the way of further development of the sector
NEW DELHI : Albeit small, India has long been seen as a promising market for luxury goods. But the market has been a challenge to navigate for many companies looking to enter. Bénédicte Epinay, CEO of Comité Colbert, France’s official luxury association representing about 95 of the world’s top luxury brands, said bureaucracy, high customs duties, and a lack of luxury infrastructure are major obstacles that are coming in the way of further development of the sector.