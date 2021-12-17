India marks 50 years of its victory over Pakistan in 1971

Families of the 1971 war heroes appreciated the government’s gesture to celebrate the golden jubilee in a big way. Mukesh Khetarpal, the brother of one of India’s greatest war heroes 2/Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, said it was humbling to see that even after 50 years, the country still remembered the heroes, including Arun. Arun Khetarpal is among the only 21 Indian soldiers decorated with Param Vir Ckakra (PVC), India’s highest wartime military honour, for their heroism in independent India’s history. Khetarpal was only 21 and commissioned in Poona Horse only six months before the war began, when he destroyed seven Pakistani Patton tanks in the Battle of Basantar fought on 16 December 1971.

