India, Mauritius sign CECPA after China gains first-mover advantage

Mauritius foreign ministry in a statement said the deal will allow it to export 40,000 tons of special sugar at 10% duty compared to 100% duty at present, 2 million litres of beer at 50% duty compared to 150% duty, 1.5 million litres on rum at 50% duty compared to an existing duty of 150%, 5000 litres at 50% duty compared to current duty of 150% on fruit wine, 7.5 million pieces duty free on garments and 7000 tons duty free access on canned tuna.