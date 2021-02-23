India, Mauritius sign CECPA after China gains first-mover advantage

The CECPA covers 310 export items for India, including food stuff and beverages (80 items), agricultural products (25 items), textile and textile articles (27 items), base metals and articles thereof (32 items), electricals and electronic item (13 items), plastics and chemicals (20 items), wood and articles thereof (15 items), and others. “Mauritius will benefit from preferential market access into India for its 615 products, including frozen fish, speciality sugar, biscuits, fresh fruits, juices, mineral water, beer, alcoholic drinks, soaps, bags, medical and surgical equipment, and apparel," Indian commerce ministry said.