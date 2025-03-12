Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam signed eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on Wednesday. The MoUs centered on the currency settlement system, water, and sharing of shipping information, among other things.

Meanwhile, while delivering a joint statement, PM Modi announced a “gift to Mauritius from the Mother of Democracy.”

He said, “We decided that India will cooperate in building the new Parliament building in Mauritius. This will be a gift to Mauritius from the Mother of Democracy.”

What are the 8 MoUs signed today MoU between the Central Bank of Mauritius and the Reserve Bank of India on Local Currency Settlement System. MoU on Credit Facility Agreement between the Government of Mauritius and the State Bank of India to finance projects being implemented by the Central Water Authority under the Pipe Replacement Programme. MoU between the Institute of Foreign Service of India and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade of Mauritius on Training Programme for Diplomats. Technical Agreement on Sharing of White Shipping Information between the Indian Navy and the Mauritius Police Force. MoU between the Financial Crimes Commission of Mauritius and the Enforcement Directorate of India. MoU between the Ministry of Industry SMEs and Cooperatives of Mauritius and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of India on Cooperation in the Field of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises. MoU between the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms of Mauritius and the National Centre for Good Governance, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances of India, on Training of Public Officers. MoU between the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, Ministry of Earth Sciences of India, and the Department for Continental Shelf, Maritime Zones Administration and Exploration, Prime Minister's Office of Mauritius.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi held a meeting with his counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam. The two premiers reviewed bilateral ties and explored new avenues to elevate the “special bond to even greater heights”.

During the meeting, PM Modi stated that India was proud to be a “valued and trusted development partner” for Mauritius and the two nations would work together for promoting the interests of the Global South.

Also Read | Mauritius offers India a gateway for strategic cooperation with Africa

In a historic gesture, the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, announced the highest award, The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.