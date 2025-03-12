India, Mauritius sign eight MoUs today: From currency to PM Modi’s ‘gift’ to PM Ramgoolam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam signed eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on Wednesday. The MoUs centered on the currency settlement system, water, and sharing of shipping information, among other things.
Meanwhile, while delivering a joint statement, PM Modi announced a “gift to Mauritius from the Mother of Democracy.”
He said, “We decided that India will cooperate in building the new Parliament building in Mauritius. This will be a gift to Mauritius from the Mother of Democracy.”
Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi held a meeting with his counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam. The two premiers reviewed bilateral ties and explored new avenues to elevate the “special bond to even greater heights”.
During the meeting, PM Modi stated that India was proud to be a “valued and trusted development partner” for Mauritius and the two nations would work together for promoting the interests of the Global South.
In a historic gesture, the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, announced the highest award, The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
PM Modi becomes the first Indian to receive the honour. This becomes the 21st international award bestowed upon PM Modi by a country.