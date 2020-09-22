India may approve covid-19 vaccines that show 50% efficacy in clinical trials

“Ideally 70% efficacy and above, but certainly 50% would be the point estimate that we would classify as an effective vaccine. It is also important how these endpoints are studied in clinical trials, because as you know around the point estimate you have confidence interval. So it is also important that the confidence intervals are not too wide," WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Monday at a virtual press conference, adding that the low boundary of efficacy adjusted for confidence interval is 30%.