India may ban 80% rice exports to curb local prices: Report2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 01:07 PM IST
India is considering banning the export of non-Basmati rice, which could further increase global rice prices due to the reemergence of El Niño.
India is contemplating a potential prohibition on the export of numerous rice varieties. This proposed measure, if implemented, could further elevate the already soaring global prices of this vital food staple, particularly as the disruptive El Niño weather phenomenon reemerges. India is the largest exporter of rice in the world.
