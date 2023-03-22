India may begin to export coal by FY26

India may begin to export coal by FY263 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 12:23 AM IST
India is expected to produce 1 bn tonnes of coal in the year starting 1 April, up from an estimated 880 mn tonnes in the current fiscal year. The govt is exploring supplying the surplus coal to neighbouring countries, such as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, with coastal connectivity
India, the world’s second-largest coal producer and a net importer of the fuel, is expected to begin exports by FY26 as the country expects output to exceed local demand over the next two years when supplies from new coal mines enter the market, coal secretary Amrit Lal Meena said.
