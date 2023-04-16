As the Ukraine-Russia war continues, much has been said about India's ongoing import of Russian oil. Putting its own interests front and centre, New Delhi has been buying oil from Moscow at a steep discount since global powers imposed sanctions against the Kremlin. Now, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has indicated that the country will explore buying Russian crude oil near or past the price cap imposed by the G-7 if necessary.

