India may extend duty-free imports of yellow pea till May to maintain affordability and availability domestically
The move aims to stabilize pulse prices amid concerns over tur and chana crops. Officials aim to balance supply and demand, avoiding market disruptions.
India is considering allowing duty-free imports of yellow peas for another month, until May, to drive down prices while bridging the demand-supply gap tur (pigeon pea) and chana (gram), two officials said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message