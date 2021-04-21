India may get fourth Covid-19 vaccine by August, says govt official

India may get fourth Covid-19 vaccine by August, says govt official2 min read . 05:15 PM IST
- Biological E is a major manufacturer and can produce 7 crore doses per month, NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said today
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
India hopes to get Hyderabad-based Biological E's indigenous Covid-19 vaccine by August this year. Biological E Ltd is done with phase 1 and phase 2 trials. Now, they are ready for phase 3 trails.
India hopes to get Hyderabad-based Biological E's indigenous Covid-19 vaccine by August this year. Biological E Ltd is done with phase 1 and phase 2 trials. Now, they are ready for phase 3 trails.
"Phase 1, phase 2 trials of Indian vaccine of Biological E have finished and they'll soon go into phase 3. This is a very significant development as they have a capacity of 7 crore/ 70 million vaccines per month," NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said today.
"Phase 1, phase 2 trials of Indian vaccine of Biological E have finished and they'll soon go into phase 3. This is a very significant development as they have a capacity of 7 crore/ 70 million vaccines per month," NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said today.
Biological E Ltd will manufacture 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines including the one developed by Johnson & Johnson under the Quad Vaccine Partnership, a White House press note had earlier said.
"The United States, through the DFC (Development Finance Corporation), will work with Biological E Ltd, to finance increased capacity to support Biological E's effort to produce at least 1 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines by the end of 2022 with Stringent Regulatory Authorization (SRA) and/or World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Use Listing (EUL), including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine," the statement said.
Along with the Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech, the firm has been one of the most active vaccine developers from India during the pandemic, developing a protein subunit vaccine developed by US-based Baylor College of Medicine and mass manufacturing another by Johnson & Johnson.
Biological E Ltd is the largest manufacturer of tetanus vaccines and snake venom antidotes in India.
More Covid vaccines on the way
At present, India has given Emergency Use Authorisation to three vaccine candidates - indigenously manufactured vaccines (Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech), and a third vaccine (Sputnik) that while presently manufactured abroad will eventually be manufactured in India.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.