India may import dairy products amid stagnant milk output1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 08:32 AM IST
- In 2021-22, India's milk output stood at 221 million tonnes, while it was 208 million tonnes in the previous year
- India's milk production remained stagnant last year due to lumpy skin disease in cattle.
India may look at importing dairy products like butter and ghee if needed as there is a supply constraint for such items due to stagnant milk production in the last fiscal year, a top government official said on Wednesday.
