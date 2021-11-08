India may miss COVAX share of covid-19 vaccines as it nears 40% coverage of eligible population

As indicated at COVAX's interim distribution forecast, published on February 3, India was expected to get 97.1 million doses of covishield alone which is developed by Oxford- AstraZeneca and being manufactured by Pune's Serum Institute of India. Covishield is already one of the major vaccines being administered in India’s national covid-19 vaccination program. India was also expected to receive foreign made vaccines. Recently Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, regional director of the WHO South-East Asia said that India has been offered 7.5 million doses of Moderna vaccine through COVAX. However, there is no clarity so far when the jabs would be available in the country as WHO said that the availability is “subject to clearance of indemnity clause."