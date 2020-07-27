India may miss the national target to end AIDS by 2030: ICMR study

The study highlighted that there were 15 States which accounted for 87% of the total population of India in 2017. These accounted for 90% of the total burden of people living with HIV in India, around 86% of the total annual new HIV infections, 91% of annual AIDS-related deaths and 89% of the total PMTCT needs. Also, there was indication of rising annual new HIV infections in the low burden States of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Uttarakhand in 2017 compared with 2010, the study pointed out.