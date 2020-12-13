India may need 1.3 lakh-1.4 lakh Covid vaccination centres: Study

“India is fully prepared for a vaccination initiative and at the threshold of receiving a vaccine. There will be no pressure on the drug regulator on the covid-19 vaccine approval and the final call on allowing its emergency use approval will be made on scientific principles," said Dr V.K. Paul, Member (health), NITI Aayog. He was addressing the session on "vaccine magic and reimagining healthcare in a post Covid-19 world", organized during FICCI’s 93rd Annual Convention on Saturday wherein the knowledge paper was released.