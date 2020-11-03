India may need more ventilators if covid situation worsens

NEW DELHI: Given the likelihood of a surge in covid cases amid winters and the festival season, there may be a rise in demand for ventilators.

As of now patients requiring ventilator support is under control, as per experts. India has an estimated 70,000-75,000 of these equipment currently.

According to the union health ministry, there are around 62,717 ICU beds (including 32,575 ventilator beds) for tackling the covid-19 patients.

“The government has already ordered for procurement of about 60,000 ventilators, a good number of which has already been supplied to the hospitals and facilities. Given that only a miniscule proportion of active cases require ventilators, we are in complete control of the situation," said Mihir Patel director sales, Max Ventilator, a Gujarat-based manufacturer and exporter.

The PM CARES Fund Trust recently allocated ₹2,000 crore for supply of 50,000 ‘Made-in-India’ ventilators to government-run covid hospitals across the country.

While there are enough ventilators to deal with patients, the government has turned its focus on oxygen-supported beds. Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, ministry of health and family welfare, had said peak consumption of medical oxygen of 2,791 metric tonnes per day was during 9-15 September, which had come down to 2,503 MT per day in the second week of October. Despite ample capacity, the Centre is setting up 246 oxygen generation plants across 18 states and union territories in the first phase. Of these, 67 are at various stages of completion. In the second phase, 150 plants will be set up across 30 states/UTs, he had said.

"Government is now going very slow in procurement, installation and commissioning of ventilators as the capacity to absorb large numbers and the need for them is reducing in favour of high flow oxygen respiratory support systems. India has emerged as a competent manufacturer of wide range of ventilators of high quality with high features and basic features needed for covid-19," said Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator at the Association of Indian Medical Devices Industry, or AiMeD.

Public health experts have said the situation may worsen if pandemic-appropriate behaviour is not followed. "There may be a rise in number of patients, mortality and morbidities, if the public do not follow the guidelines. There will be loss of life and health infrastructure will be strained. It is good for the country to follow the preventive measures to keep the pandemic under control," said Dr Vinod Paul, Member (health), Niti Aayog, government policy think tank and involved in the central government's covid-19 task force.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via