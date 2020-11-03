India may need more ventilators if covid situation worsens

While there are enough ventilators to deal with patients, the government has turned its focus on oxygen-supported beds. Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, ministry of health and family welfare, had said peak consumption of medical oxygen of 2,791 metric tonnes per day was during 9-15 September, which had come down to 2,503 MT per day in the second week of October. Despite ample capacity, the Centre is setting up 246 oxygen generation plants across 18 states and union territories in the first phase. Of these, 67 are at various stages of completion. In the second phase, 150 plants will be set up across 30 states/UTs, he had said.