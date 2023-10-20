Amid the diplomatic tension between India and Canada, New Delhi is not planning to impose any measures to curb imports or investments from Ottawa, according to a report by Reuters news agency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ties between India and Canada deteriorated sharply after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in September his intelligence agencies were pursuing credible allegations tying Indian agents to the shooting of Khalistini terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

At the same time Canada on Friday temporarily suspended in-person operations in the Indian cities of Bengaluru, Chandigarh, and Mumbai. Additionally, the Justin Trudeau government said that visa applicants from India can expect delays in processing times over the next few months.

In-person consular services will remain available at the Canada high commission in the capital New Delhi.

Canada has withdrawn 41 diplomats from India this week.

Canada Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Thursday said that they have removed 41 diplomats and their 42 family members, from India over the ongoing row between the two countries.

"As of now, I can confirm that India has formally conveyed its plan to unethically remove diplomatic immunities for all but 21 Canadian diplomats and dependents in Delhi by tomorrow, October 20. This means 41 Canadian diplomats and their 42 dependents were in danger of having immunity stripped on an arbitrary date. And this would put their personal safety at risk," Joly said, as she confirmed the departure of Canadian diplomats.

This comes after India called for a reduction in Canadian diplomats in India, calling for 'parity', owing to the ongoing diplomatic row between the two nations.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) stated, "Following India's intent to unilaterally remove immunities for all but 21 Canadian diplomats and dependents in Delhi by October 20, 2023, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is reducing its number of employees in India from 27 to 5. IRCC will continue to accept and process applications from India, but reduced staffing levels are expected to impact processing times."

The Canadian authorities have assured that the Canada-based IRCC staff in India will do the day-to-day work required in the country.

Quoting the statement, "The large majority of applications from India are already processed outside the country, with 89% of India's applications processed through the global network. The 5 Canada-based IRCC staff who remain in India will focus on work that requires an in-country presence such as urgent processing, visa printing, risk assessment, and overseeing key partners."

