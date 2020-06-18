India may put restrictions on Chinese portfolio investments in its equity markets as part of an economic response it is contemplating after 20 Indian soldiers died in a violent face-off in Ladakh.

“Sebi (the Securities and Exchange Board of India) and the economic affairs department in the finance ministry are working on it. Some restrictions on Chinese FPI (foreign portfolio investments) may be in place soon," a senior government official said under condition of anonymity.

On 12 April, after Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC) said that People’s Bank of China (PBOC) had raised its stake in the home lender from 0.8% to 1.01% in the March quarter through open market purchases, many investors voiced concerns whether some of these stocks had become susceptible to acquisition, through the FPI route.

Mint reported on 14 April that Sebi put in abeyance a decision taken a day earlier that mandated vetting by the markets regulator of new FPI applicants from neighbouring countries, including China. The regulator said it is awaiting clarity from the government.

On 18 April, the industry department notified changes in its foreign direct investment (FDI) policy by mandating government clearance for all FDI inflows from countries with whom it shares land borders to ring-fence Indian industry from opportunistic acquisitions by Chinese companies.

However, India is unlikely to push for a trade war with China like the US, said the official quoted above. “Who pays in such tariff wars? It is the domestic consumers who suffer. However, in the case of non-essential imports, we can encourage domestic manufacturing by strengthening domestic standards. Our options are limited in case of raw materials and intermediate goods imports from China," the official said.

India will hurt itself if it tries to stop imports from China, said Jayant Dasgupta, former ambassador of India to the World Trade Organization said.

“We are dependent on China for power and telecom equipment, rail coaches and pharmaceutical ingredients. We are importing a lot of intermediate products from China. The capacity of the rest of the world is very small in comparison to capacity built by China in many sectors. So, there will be no alternative supplier," said Dasgupta.

“We have to take a reasoned decision. Consumer goods are one sector where we can reduce our dependency from China, but in sectors where we don’t have alternative suppliers and the industries are growing very fast, we can’t curb such imports," he said.

