India may put restrictions on Chinese FPIs

Jayant Dasgupta, former India ambassador to the World Trade Organization, said India will be hurting itself if it tries to stop imports from China. "We are dependent on China for power and telecom equipments, rail coaches and pharmaceutical ingredients...We have to take a reasoned decision. Consumer goods are one sector where we can reduce our dependency from China, but in sectors where we don’t have alternative suppliers and the industries are growing very fast, we can’t curb such imports."