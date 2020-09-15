India may roll out covid vaccine in huge volumes next year: Bill Gates

India may roll out covid vaccine in huge volumes next year: Bill Gates1 min read . 01:57 PM IST
'All of us want to get a vaccine out in India as fast as we can, once we know that it's very effective and very safe,' Gates said.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates acknowledges the key role India is likely to play in manufacturing of the coronavirus vaccine. "India is a leading vaccine producer; we need cooperation from India on manufacturing COVID-19 vaccine," Bill Gates told PTI.
"All of us want to get a vaccine out in India as fast as we can, once we know that it's very effective and very safe," Gates added.
Bill Gates also hopes that covid vaccine will be rolled out from India next year. "It's very likely that roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine will take place in fairly big volume (in India) sometime next year," Bill Gates said.
"I'm quite optimistic that by first quarter of next year, several of COVID-19 vaccines will have final stage," said Gates.
"India's willingness to play big role in manufacturing vaccines, send some of these to developing countries will be critical," said Bill Gates.
Owing to the nationwide efforts the COVID-19 related deaths have been limited to 55 per million population, said Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, the Union Minister also said that the cases per million population in the country have also been limited to 3,328 in the country.
